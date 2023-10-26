Kenyan businesses are dropping the world’s favorite mobile money service

The KRA is under pressure to meet ambitious revenue targets set by President William Ruto’s administration, which wants to increase annual tax revenue collection by 25% or 500 billion shillings ($3.3 billion). It missed its revenue target for the 2022/23 financial year by 107 billion shillings. With nearly 60% of the country’s revenues going towards debt-service costs, Ruto has resorted to unpopular tax hikes and aggressive compliance measures to raise revenues.

With the introduction of KRA field officers, small businesses which haven’t traditionally faced intense scrutiny of their mobile money payment records are worried about forking out more in taxes amid harsh economic times. The high cost of living has hit the purchasing power of many Kenyans, and small businesses are feeling the pinch. Other small business owners are also concerned about potential harassment by the officers.

Bildad Koigi, who runs a cyber cafe in Embakasi, Nairobi, told Semafor Africa that he took down his Lipa Na M-Pesa poster after the revenue service assistants started “walking around” his neighborhood. “I ask for cash now,” he said. Whenever customers insist on using mobile money, he asks them to withdraw cash at a nearby M-Pesa agent.

AD

But while the taxation measures may have accelerated a shift away from mobile money payments, rising transaction charges have also been a major concern for small businesses. Merchants using Lipa Na M-Pesa are charged up to 0.55% of the value of each transaction under the ‘Buy Goods’ option. Many small businesses have been ditching the service as they’ve had to take on additional charges when sending money to employees, purchasing stock or withdrawing cash. A trader who sells goods worth 1,000 shillings would retain a maximum of 969.5 shillings after the transaction fee and withdrawal charges, just over 3% in fees. Card payments, which aren’t nearly as common in Kenya, generally cost merchants between 1% and 6% depending on the transaction value and bank.

“It’s not just taxes, the charges also eat into our small profits, so at this point isn’t it just better to stay without (Lipa Na M-Pesa)?” Faith Achieng’, who runs a hair salon in Nairobi’s Kibera neighborhood, told Semafor Africa. She had earlier been paid a visit by revenue service assistants who asked to see mobile money statements.