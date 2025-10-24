US officials ‘Bibi-sitting’ Netanyahu to hold Gaza truce

The US is piling pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep the fragile Gaza ceasefire in place.

The White House has dispatched a series of top officials to Israel, led by Vice President JD Vance, after Netanyahu angered US President Donald Trump by launching air strikes on Gaza.

US and Israeli officials call the diplomatic surge “Bibi-sitting.”

The constant supervision to prevent him from falling into old habits is humiliating to Netanyahu — he replied angrily to a journalist’s question about whether Israel was a US client state — but is a sign that Washington wants to move the situation beyond a simple truce to the tricky hurdles of Hamas disarmament and an international peacekeeping force, the Financial Times argued.