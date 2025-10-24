Trump abruptly cancels Canada trade talks

US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled ongoing trade negotiations with Canada over a provincial government ad against his tariff campaign.

The sudden announcement upended what appeared to have been briefly warming ties between the neighbors: Trump railed against the Ontario government’s commercial, which quoted former US President Ronald Reagan, like Trump a Republican, as saying that tariffs “hurt every American.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought to take a tough line against US protectionism, but his country is highly dependent on its giant neighbor to the south, and the last time Trump suspended trade talks with Ottawa — in June, over a digital tax on US tech companies — Canadian authorities quickly withdrew the measure.