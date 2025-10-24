Saudi fashion finds its voice

Saudi Arabia is investing in fashion. The kingdom is launching a new university for the arts and an $80 million fashion fund to invest in designers. Riyadh Fashion Week in particular — from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21 — is largely driven by the government, part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 efforts to diversify the economy: It aims to reduce reliance on imports and promote Saudi designers on the global stage.

To that end, Vivienne Westwood’s debut show in the region was a capsule collection produced in collaboration with Art of Heritage, a local cultural preservation body, and crafted by Saudi artisans, fusing her signature corsetry and punk essence with traditional weaving and embroidery techniques to form a literal meeting of rebellion and tradition.

But the buzz among attendees was the reimagination of donning a thobe. The standout, to me, was Mihyar. Once the place your uncle buys his thobe, its latest collection is a revolution: Sharp cuts, heavier fabrics, modern tailoring coupled with puffer coats and vests. The thobe is no longer preserving culture, but evolving it, in a way that mirrors the moment Saudi is witnessing.

Designers are leading the change. They turned the thobe, the shimagh (men’s headwear) — which was always red, now made blue and gray — and the abaya into canvases for something new. That’s why this fashion week felt authentic, a reimagination of what’s already ours: Also featured were local designers, such as Saudi icon Hindamme, whose Hejaz-inspired “Bride of the Sea” collection celebrated Jeddah’s Red Sea heritage, and Leem, which aimed to redefine modern “modesty” with their signature relaxed tailoring and muted tones.

Sure, there were flashes of streetwear embroidered with palm trees. But the major collections were looking inward, building on a rich heritage with confidence and pride that hasn’t been the norm in Saudi for generations.