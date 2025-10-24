Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

SAfrica envoy pick echoes claims of white persecution

Oct 24, 2025, 7:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Leo Brent Bozell.
Leo Brent Bozell. Kris Connor/Getty Images

Washington’s nominee for ambassador to South Africa used his confirmation hearing to offer support for disputed claims that the country’s white minority was under attack.

Leo Brent Bozell also said he would push Africa’s biggest economy to halt its “geostrategic drift” toward US rivals including China, Iran, and Russia, while demanding Pretoria drop its genocide case against Israel.

Bozell’s likely confirmation will probably pile further pressure on the two countries’ ties, which have plummeted in recent months over US allegations that South Africa discriminates against its white population. Indeed, the US is reportedly planning to allow just 7,500 refugees into the country this year, with around 7,000 of those being white South Africans.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD