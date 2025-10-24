Events Email Briefings
Global powers opting to ‘escalate-to-negotiate,’ analysts say

Oct 24, 2025, 7:21am EDT
A photo of US and Chinese trade negotiators.
US and Chinese trade negotiators. KEYSTONE/EDA/Martial Trezzini/Handout via Reuters

Global powers are increasingly opting for an “escalate-to-negotiate” strategy when it comes to addressing trade tensions, experts noted.

The US and China look to have perfected this dance: “First, create a crisis,” The Wall Street Journal’s chief China correspondent wrote. “Then… step in to negotiate a solution, allowing both leaders to claim a victory.”

Indeed, Morgan Stanley economists now expect “a continued dynamic of rolling negotiations and truces” in “a grinding, tactical contest for advantage” between the superpowers.

Others are mulling the same playbook: The EU should deploy its “trade bazooka” against China to force Beijing to withdraw restrictions on rare earth exports, analysts at the European Council on Foreign Relations recommended in a recent policy brief.

Prashant Rao
