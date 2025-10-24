Events Email Briefings
The inside story of Sydney Sweeney’s ‘great jeans’ — and why American Eagle ignored crisis comms

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Oct 24, 2025, 10:44am EDT
Media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

American Eagle’s summer campaign with Sydney Sweeney blew up in ways no one could’ve imagined – but chief marketing officer, Craig Brommers, knew they were going to hit a cultural nerve. This week, Ben and Max bring on the AE CMO to give us an inside look into the “Great Jeans” campaign, what he made of the controversy that surrounded it, and how Donald Trump and JD Vance boosted their sales.

They also discuss how marketing today is like running an entertainment company, why he ignored the advice of what he calls the “crisis communication industrial complex,” and whether their campaign with Travis Kelce was timed to Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

