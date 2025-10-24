A Semafor guide to Riyadh

Thousands are expected to descend on Riyadh from Oct. 27 for the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative — better known as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Davos in the Desert.” For those who want to venture past the gilded halls of The Ritz-Carlton, Semafor’s Saudi Arabia correspondent Manal Albarakati has curated this guide.

Some tips: Book ahead for fine dining, grab soccer tickets now, and pad your schedule for traffic. Smart-casual works almost everywhere, but dress modestly (elbows, knees covered) in heritage spots.