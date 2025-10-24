Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy

A Semafor guide to Riyadh

Manal Albarakati
Manal Albarakati
Updated Oct 24, 2025, 7:45am EDT
GulfMiddle East
Diriyah. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp

In this article:

Title icon

The Scene

Thousands are expected to descend on Riyadh from Oct. 27 for the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative — better known as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Davos in the Desert.” For those who want to venture past the gilded halls of The Ritz-Carlton, Semafor’s Saudi Arabia correspondent Manal Albarakati has curated this guide.

Some tips: Book ahead for fine dining, grab soccer tickets now, and pad your schedule for traffic. Smart-casual works almost everywhere, but dress modestly (elbows, knees covered) in heritage spots.

In this article:

Title icon

Where to eat

Authentic

  • Najd Village offers hearty local plates, traditional décor, floor seating, and many photo ops.
  • Aseeb is good for large groups, with consistent service and food that is a touch more elevated than Najd Village.
  • TAKYA is modern Saudi cuisine in the heart of Diriyah, the revived heritage district.
  • Tameesa’s Hejazi fool and its namesake tamees are a must-try at this beloved breakfast spot.

Upscale

The inside of COYA. Courtesy of COYA.
  • COYA offers Peruvian small plates and pretty mocktails — and keep an eye out for Manal, this is her favorite spot.
  • Hōchō is a Michelin Guide pick that serves contemporary Japanese.
  • Scott’s may be one of the oldest restaurants in London, but the Riyadh outpost offers a fresh spin on seafood.
  • Il Baretto is another London transplant, serving refined Italian.
  • LPM is a favorite among expats and locals alike, with consistent French Mediterranean fare.

Casual

  • AlBaik is an iconic Saudi fast-food chain with famously addictive garlic sauce.
  • Al Romansiah serves up Saudi dishes like mandi and kabsa in big portions at a friendly price.
  • Mama Noura is a Shawarma institution: quick, cheap, and usually packed.

Laptop-friendly

Bohemia Cafe and Records. Manal Albarakati/Semafor.
  • Bohemia Cafe & Records slings coffee and vinyl in a no-frills setting.
  • Café Bateel in the Diplomatic Quarter is a quiet spot for a relaxed lunch.
  • Urth Caffé offers a good cup of coffee and a striking backdrop: a Zaha Hadid designed metro station and Riyadh’s sleekest skyscrapers.
  • attaché, in a converted equestrian club, specializes in farm-to-fork dishes and mocktails in an Instagram-friendly setting.
  • Al Mamlaka Social Dining is a buzzy high-end food court that can please most palettes.

After-hours

  • UNSTABLE is the post-work side of Attaché with rotating DJs, experimental visuals, and an eclectic crowd.
  • Stella Sky Lounge, on the St. Regis rooftop, is the place to go for shisha (hookah), small bites, and weekend DJ sets.
  • Beast House is where you go when you don’t get into UNSTABLE.
Title icon

What to see

Zaha Hadid’s metro station. Manal Albarakati/Semafor.
  • Diriyah is a photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Site, fun to walk around and grab a bite.
  • JAX District offers up the Museum of Contemporary Art (aka SAMOCA), as well as galleries, cafés, weekend raves, and perhaps the city’s best peoplewatching.
  • Kingdom Arena will host Al Hilal vs. Al Shabab, a marquee soccer match for the Riyadh rivals, on Oct. 31.
  • Riyadh Season is underway. Much of the action is centered around BLVD World, the kingdom’s answer to Epcot, and BLVD City, a destination for carnival games and Times Square-level energy.
  • Souk Al‑Zal is the souvenir stop: Riyadh’s traditional marketplace sells carpets, spices, and knickknacks.
  • The National Museum charts 3,700 years of Saudi history and heritage.
AD
AD