Venezuela opposition figures hail European ‘solidarity’ after rights prize win

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Oct 24, 2024, 8:54am EDT
South America
Edmundo González Urrutia waves a Venezuelan flag at a rally protesting the Venezuelan presidential election results in Madrid, Spain
Ana Beltran/Reuters
The News

Exiled Venezuelan opposition figure Edmundo González Urrutia praised Europe’s “deep solidarity with the Venezuelan people” after winning the European Parliament’s 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom alongside opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“In their quest for a free and peaceful transition of power, they have fearlessly upheld values that millions of Venezuelans and the European Parliament hold so dear: justice, democracy and the rule of law,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

