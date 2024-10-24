Venezuela opposition figures hail European ‘solidarity’ after rights prize win

Exiled Venezuelan opposition figure Edmundo González Urrutia praised Europe’s “deep solidarity with the Venezuelan people” after winning the European Parliament’s 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom alongside opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“In their quest for a free and peaceful transition of power, they have fearlessly upheld values that millions of Venezuelans and the European Parliament hold so dear: justice, democracy and the rule of law,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.