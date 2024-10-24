US economy is a ‘real source of strength’ for world, White House official says

International finance ministers and CEOs in Washington for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings this week are reportedly waxing lyrical about the US economy, a senior White House official told Semafor contributor and former Wall Street Journal editor Jon Hilsenrath in an interview Thursday.

“All they’re talking about is the strength of the US economy,” Lael Brainard, director of the White House Economic Council said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit. “The US is a real source of strength in the global economy.”

Brainard made the case for the Biden administration’s economic record, stressing that growth rates have consistently been around 3% annually — “much stronger than the previous administration in the years prior to the pandemic.”

“The underlying foundations of the economy are very strong,” Brainard said, stressing that inflation rates have recently fallen back down to pre-pandemic levels. “Nobody thought that could happen.”

Inflation fell to 2.4% in September, the lowest annual increase since February 2021, with some analysts increasingly confident the US economy is on track for the Federal Reserve’s targeted “soft landing,” avoiding a recession.