Russia’s BRICS efforts undermined by Central Asian snubs

Russia trumpeted a successful summit of the BRICS group of mostly emerging economies, but its efforts were undermined by snubs from two Central Asian states.

Moscow showcased the talks — which it said were attended by representatives of 36 countries — as evidence that a Western push to isolate it over the Ukraine invasion had failed.

But Kazakhstan recently said it does not want to join, while a senior Uzbek official said it would not join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union trade bloc, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

AD

Their policies point to the challenge facing countries on Russia’s periphery, who are wary of angering Moscow but fear the repercussions of helping it bypass Western sanctions, a Jamestown Foundation analyst noted.