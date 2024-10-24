Russia’s BRICS efforts undermined by Central Asian snubs

The News
Russia trumpeted a successful summit of the BRICS group of mostly emerging economies, but its efforts were undermined by snubs from two Central Asian states.
Moscow showcased the talks — which it said were attended by representatives of 36 countries — as evidence that a Western push to isolate it over the Ukraine invasion had failed.
But Kazakhstan recently said it does not want to join, while a senior Uzbek official said it would not join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union trade bloc, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
Their policies point to the challenge facing countries on Russia’s periphery, who are wary of angering Moscow but fear the repercussions of helping it bypass Western sanctions, a Jamestown Foundation analyst noted.