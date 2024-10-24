Events Newsletters
Russia’s BRICS efforts undermined by Central Asian snubs

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Oct 24, 2024, 7:39am EDT
Europe
Vladimir Putin smiles as he poses for a family photo with other BRICS leaders including Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia
Maxim Shipenkov/Reuters
The News

Russia trumpeted a successful summit of the BRICS group of mostly emerging economies, but its efforts were undermined by snubs from two Central Asian states.

Moscow showcased the talks — which it said were attended by representatives of 36 countries — as evidence that a Western push to isolate it over the Ukraine invasion had failed.

But Kazakhstan recently said it does not want to join, while a senior Uzbek official said it would not join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union trade bloc, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Their policies point to the challenge facing countries on Russia’s periphery, who are wary of angering Moscow but fear the repercussions of helping it bypass Western sanctions, a Jamestown Foundation analyst noted.

