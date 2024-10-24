Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stars in new pro-Trump ad for Catholic group

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the star of a new $250,000 ad buy from the conservative group CatholicVote, directed at Catholic voters in Pennsylvania, with a planned expansion to other states.

In the television spot, first provided to Semafor, the third party candidate-turned-Trump surrogate talks about his own faith, then says he’s supporting the Republican nominee because he’ll “take bold action on the economy, on the border, and on restoring children’s health.” He criticizes the Democratic Party, but not Kamala Harris by name — and he doesn’t mention abortion, LGBTQ issues, or debates over religious exemptions for health care providers, all of which have been discussed by Republicans on the trail recently.

“Catholics disagree on many issues, but we must find a way to love our children more than we hate each other,” Kennedy says.

AD

CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Semafor that he’d been in contact with Kennedy for months, before and after the Trump endorsement, talking through their positions on abortion. Kennedy, he said, agreed that “we need to be spending an equal amount of money on helping women choose to keep their child as we are on helping them to get abortions.”

Kennedy remained conflicted on the “bodily autonomy” issues around abortion; those issues were integral to his career-changing stance against mandatory vaccinations. But he was sold on the idea of helping Trump appeal to Catholics in swing states.