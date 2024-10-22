The Trump campaign makes a late push to paint Harris as ‘anti-Christian’

At his weekend rally in LaTrobe, Penn., Trump said that Harris had delivered “an insult to Catholics” by skipping the Al Smith dinner and sending a comic sketch of herself with comedian Molly Shannon, who acted out the Catholic school girl character she developed on “Saturday Night Live.” (Some in the audience booed after the video was played.)

Harris went further, said Trump, “where she said, ‘you’re in the wrong location,’ when they started talking about a certain subject, which basically was a knock on Christianity and a knock on religion.”

JD Vance picked up the theme at his own stops. At a Sunday rally in Waukesha, billed as a response to Harris “as she continues to spit in the face of Catholic voters,” Vance accused the campaign of embracing “anti-Christian rhetoric.” A shout of “Jesus is King!” came from the crowd.“That’s right,” said Vance. “Jesus is King.”

The campaign had been working on this line for months, before Vance was on the ticket or Harris led hers. Seven months ago, Trump’s team condemned Joe Biden for recognizing the Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, which happened to overlap with Easter Sunday that year, calling for “an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians” who had been disrespected. (Harris also recognized the transgender holiday.)

Once he linked up with Trump, Vance, a Catholic convert, had attacked the Democrats over California’s lawsuit against a Catholic hospital that declined to perform emergency abortions, and over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer feeding a Doritos chip to a liberal influencer — an adaptation of a TikTok trend that Vance and others called a parody of Holy Communion.

“Think about how sacrilegious that is, and think about how offensive that is, frankly,” Vance said in Waukesha. “When you see a surrogate of Kamala Harris insulting people of the Christian faith, you should say to every one of those people: You’re fired. We’re going to respect Christians.” Days earlier, Whitmer had apologized for the video after a group of Catholic bishops denounced it, saying that the gag was not intended as a religious parody.

Republicans hope to make gains with Catholic voters this year, after Joe Biden – just the second Catholic president — narrowly won them in 2020. According to polling by the Pew Research Center, most Catholics support some form of legal abortion, putting them more in line with Harris, and non-white Catholics tilt significantly towards the Democratic ticket.