Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Rare typescript of ‘The Little Prince’ to sell for $1.25 million

Emily Ford
Emily Ford
Updated Oct 24, 2024, 6:38pm EDT
A copy of Little Prince.
Peter Harrington
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A rare typescript of the classic French novella The Little Prince is expected to sell for $1.25 million in Abu Dhabi next month. One of only three in existence, the hand-corrected copy of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s tale about a pilot who meets a prince from a faraway planet is especially valuable for containing the first instance of the beloved line: “One only sees clearly with the heart. The essential is invisible to the eyes.”

Previous drafts show Saint-Exupéry going back and forth trying out different versions of the phrase, a specialist at London rare book dealer Peter Harrington told The Guardian. Here, “you can actually witness the author making that breakthrough and writing that full sentence for the first time.”

AD