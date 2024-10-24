Germany’s Olaf Scholz eyes closer ties on India trip

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to arrive in India Thursday to bolster economic cooperation in a bid to reduce Berlin’s dependence on China.

His visit comes after the German government adopted a “Focus On India” paper last week, which advocates a deepened strategic partnership with New Delhi on areas spanning foreign policy, trade, environmental protection, and research.

AD

The talks also coincide with the Asia Pacific Conference of German Business, attended by business leaders and CEOs from Germany, India, and elsewhere.