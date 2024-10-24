AI deepfakes should be a top concern for global intelligence agencies, Hive CEO says

AI disinformation and deepfakes are a “global issue that transcends language and culture,” Kevin Guo, the CEO and co-founder of Hive told Semafor’s Gina Chon in an interview Thursday.

Speaking at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC, Guo stressed that “This is a serious concern” for every intelligence agency and government, Guo, whose company makes software to detect and label AI-generated content, said.

“You need to be able to trust the authenticity and diversity of the data you’re looking at.”

AD

A single piece of AI-generated content can cause market crashes or other harmful consequences, Guo said, referring to an AI-made image falsely showing an explosion at the Pentagon posted in 2023 that caused a stock market blip.

“I think this is one of the cases where more regulation is certainly needed and helpful,” he said, pointing to Singapore, which recently passed a bill banning all political deepfakes.

Guo praised legislation in the UK and Europe aimed at limiting AI content, something the US has lagged on by comparison. Nonetheless, the legislation so far is not “hard coded” for how pervasive fake AI content will become, he said.