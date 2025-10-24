Zelle goes international, with a wary eye on tokenized competitors

Users of payments app Zelle will soon be able to send money overseas, as the consortium of US banks behind the service expands internationally using stablecoins, its CEO said in an interview.

“There are ways to move money internationally and have been for years, but not as fast or seamless as some of these newer technologies,” Early Warning CEO Cameron Fowler said.

Fowler declined to give specifics on whether the group would issue a single stablecoin of its own — an idea Semafor is told is under discussion — or whether it would allow its members to issue their own. He said the company would make future announcements about its technology, as well as what foreign banks it would bring into its network, which includes 2,300 US institutions.

US regulators have become more hospitable to stablecoins and other digital assets under the Trump administration. The Genius Act passed earlier this year sets up framework to oversee stablecoins.

“The regulatory environment is much more clear and against that set of conditions, Zelle is able to innovate more quickly,” Fowler said.