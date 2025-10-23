Zaslav stands to make $500M from Warner Bros. Discovery sale

The News
CEO David Zaslav would make some $500 million if Warner Bros. Discovery is sold at a price near what Paramount has offered. Under Zaslav’s contract, his 21 million shares would vest immediately if the company is sold. Zaslav has long been one of media’s best-paid CEOs despite shareholder returns that lag larger rivals. Shareholders in June voted against his $52 million pay package in a symbolic but unusual rebuke.
Know More
Zaslav has made $470 million since 2019, including a $200 million package when his contract was renewed in 2021 ahead of the Warner-Discovery merger that the company is now seeking to unwind, pending the outcome of its current auction. The company has also tweaked financial goalposts to boost his bonus by excluding some losses from operations. Warner shares were down about 60% from 2021 until rumors of a deal began to swirl.