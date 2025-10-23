Zaslav stands to make $500M from Warner Bros. Discovery sale

Zaslav has made $470 million since 2019, including a $200 million package when his contract was renewed in 2021 ahead of the Warner-Discovery merger that the company is now seeking to unwind, pending the outcome of its current auction. The company has also tweaked financial goalposts to boost his bonus by excluding some losses from operations. Warner shares were down about 60% from 2021 until rumors of a deal began to swirl.