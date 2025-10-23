Events Email Briefings
Temporary work visas increase as governments attempt to plug labor shortage

Oct 23, 2025, 10:45am EDT
People walk a near display board at the airport in Munich, Germany.
Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Guest worker schemes are on the rise, offering a way of threading the needle between immigration’s economic necessity and political unpopularity.

Across the OECD, temporary working visas rose from 1.5 million in 2014 to 2.5 million in 2023; even anti-immigration governments such as Italy and Hungary have increased them. Rome introduced “one of the [world’s] most progressive” labor mobility agreements with India, one recruiter said.

The rich world needs workers, but low-skilled arrivals on long-term visas may be “a false economy” in countries with generous welfare states, and anti-immigration populism is on the rise. “Temporary migration is a pretty good alternative to the permanent sort,” The Economist argued, although there is “squeamishness” over issues of integration and abuse.

A chart showing the migrant population by region.
Tom Chivers
