Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Meta to lay off 600 workers from its AI division

Oct 23, 2025, 10:30am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mark Zuckerberg.
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Meta will cut about 600 roles from its “superintelligence” team, potentially signaling an end to the company’s aggressive AI expansion.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally led a hiring spree that reportedly included $100 million salaries for top talent poached from rivals.

Meta said that the cuts were to make its AI divisions more flexible, meaning “fewer conversations will be required to make a decision” according to an internal memo seen by Axios. But Zuckerberg has been concerned that the company’s investments have not led to rapid progress, and has attempted a reorganization.

Wider AI investment is not slowing down, but there are growing concerns that it is a bubble masking deeper problems in the economy.

Tom Chivers
AD