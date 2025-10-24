Debatable: Changing Obamacare subsidies

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., argued that the subsidies should be extended as they exist today, with no major changes:

“I think they should be extended permanently. Obviously, if we had to insert some superficially acceptable provision like, undocumented immigrants can’t benefit from this program — that’s the law right now, but they [Republicans] have this myth. So, OK, we’ll have this prohibition. We’ll say it twice. Or ‘there ought to be a mechanism to eliminate waste and fraud.’ Okay? Happy to do that. But I’m against any fundamental changes.

“[Doing away with the credits] would block people who depend on these tax credits to buy their health insurance. If they don’t have the tax credits, they can’t pay the rent, put groceries on the table, or put food on the table.

“I think the health care tax credits we have right now are really essential to millions having healthcare. Eliminating them is cruel, but it’s also stupid, because those people who get sick are going to get health care; it’ll just be when illnesses become more serious or when preventative measures could have stopped it.”

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., said during Semafor’s World Economy Summit that the subsidies should not be eliminated entirely but tweaked, such as by adding a minimum premium, in order to control rising health care costs:

“We need to look at some areas to control costs, not just continue to pay the escalating costs, because that’s a never-ending story in a lot of Republicans’ opinion.

“I think every person in this room, if you’re not on Obamacare subsidies, is paying $1,500 a month approximately for a family of four for healthcare. And with these subsidies, you have a lot of people paying zero dollars a month even though they’re well above the poverty line. So with that idea in mind, we’ve always had the belief that you should have ‘skin in the game.’ You don’t appreciate something unless you actually pay a little bit into the system. …

“Not that it’s easy, but you’re talking about a $25-a-month premium to get this coverage, as opposed to zero dollars, because when you pay nothing into it, people tend to take it for granted or they only use the health care when it’s the worst time, which is the emergency room, which drives everyone’s costs up.”

“I think there is a legitimate need for subsidies, but you can’t just say we’re going to accept the escalating costs of healthcare.”