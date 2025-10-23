Chinese Communist Party meeting concludes as Beijing faces challenges

A four-day meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s top brass concluded today, with Beijing facing momentous challenges at home and abroad.

Policymakers must contend with a two-speed economy, The Economist argued: While domestic consumption has flatlined and youth unemployment soars, strong exports continue to drive economic growth, and Chinese tech firms have become global industry leaders.

Though investors remain bullish on Chinese stocks, analysts are awaiting a readout of the meeting to see where Beijing’s economic priorities lie. One increasingly important topic likely not discussed at the gathering was Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s succession plans. Though Xi, 72, retains a firm grip on power, the lack of successors has raised fears of an internecine struggle, The New York Times reported.

