Can Travis Kelce’s Six Flags run monetize the attention economy?

Can the attention economy fix Six Flags? Jana Partners’s team-up with NFL star and very famous fiancé Travis Kelce is a bet that celebrity can succeed where traditional market pressures have failed.

Over the past year, several activist investors have nudged the theme-park operator toward incremental changes, including a new CEO and board changes. But they’ve failed to turn around a stock that has lost nearly 60% since the company merged with Cedar Fair in 2024, or get the company to put itself up for sale. Weather has been uncooperative this year, too.

Investors see opportunity in Six Flag’s real estate — a classic sale-leaseback play or even a shutter-and-sale for more lucrative uses. (AI datacenters, anybody?)