Xi and Modi hold first formal talks in five years

China’s leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first formal talks in five years Wednesday — a sign of thawing relations between the world’s two most populous countries.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia. Xi called for stronger communication and cooperation, as well as to end the long-standing border conflicts between the two countries, China’s state broadcaster reported.

“It should be our priority to maintain peace and tranquility on the border. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should be the basis of our relationship,” Modi said, according to Indian media.

The meeting came just two days after Beijing and New Delhi reached a deal on patrolling their shared Himalayan border, which has been a source of tension between the two since several soldiers were killed in a clash four years ago.