Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US ceasefire pressure on Israel continues, with little success

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Oct 23, 2024, 6:53am EDT
Antony Blinken, wearing a dark suit and tie, stands next to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at a press conference in Tel Aviv
Nathan Howard/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The US pressed Israel to move towards ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, to little avail.

During his latest visit to the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “capitalize” on the killing of Hamas’ leader last week, but Netanyahu made no mention of a truce and his defense minister insisted Israeli aerial bombardment of Lebanon would persist even after its ground operations in the country concluded.

Instead, Israel’s attention appeared to be shifting towards a reportedly imminent attack against Iran: “Netanyahu is identifying an opportunity,” Haaretz’s military analyst wrote. “Why can’t he take one more step and finally deal with Iran, especially the threat posed by its nuclear program?”

AD