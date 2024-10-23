Trump campaign accuses UK’s Labour Party of meddling in US election

The campaign team of former US President Donald Trump accused Britain’s governing Labour Party of “blatant foreign interference” in next month’s election after Labour staff apparently volunteered in support of Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, allegations Labour denied.

Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission and called for an investigation into what it called “apparent illegal foreign national contributions” by Labour, citing media reports and a now-deleted LinkedIn post by the party’s head of operations.