Trump campaign accuses UK’s Labour Party of meddling in US election

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Oct 23, 2024, 6:39am EDT
UK
Keir Starmer, wearing a dark suit and tie, stands in front of a British flag as he addresses a press conference in Berlin
John McDougall/Reuters
The News

The campaign team of former US President Donald Trump accused Britain’s governing Labour Party of “blatant foreign interference” in next month’s election after Labour staff apparently volunteered in support of Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, allegations Labour denied.

Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission and called for an investigation into what it called “apparent illegal foreign national contributions” by Labour, citing media reports and a now-deleted LinkedIn post by the party’s head of operations.

