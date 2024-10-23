Tesla says Cybertruck reached profitability as quarterly earnings beat estimates

Tesla’s third quarter earnings beat estimates and its Cybertruck reached profitability for the first time, the company said Wednesday.

However, the electric carmaker’s revenue slightly missed forecasts, increasing 8% year-on-year to hit $25.18 billion, slightly shy of the $25.37 billion analysts expected on average.

AD

The electric vehicle giant’s profit margin was bolstered by $739 million in automotive regulatory credits for the quarter. While its car sales have risen, much of the growth is perhaps attributable to price cuts and other incentives, CNBC noted. By contrast, its energy generation and storage business brought in a record $2.38 billion for the company, according to the earnings report.

Together, the results were enough to boost investor confidence: Tesla’s stock price spiked 6% shortly after the market closed Wednesday and continued rising after trading hours, while the value of other EV makers’ stock also rose.

Looking ahead, Tesla said that new, more affordable models “remain on track” for production starting in the first half of 2025.

AD

Investors have repeatedly expressed concern that Tesla is in danger of losing some of its market share to other electric vehicle companies that offer cheaper models.