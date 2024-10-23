Nigeria drops charges against Binance official

A Nigerian court has ordered the release of Tigran Gambaryan, the Binance executive imprisoned in the country since February, after prosecutors dropped charges against him.

Gambaryan had been charged with laundering more than $35 million in connection to a case against the crypto trading platform Binance, which the government blamed for destabilizing its currency.

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) withdrew the case against Gambaryan and said the decision would allow him to access medical treatment abroad. Gambaryan and his family had previously raised concerns over his deteriorating health while at Nigeria’s Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja.

The commission plans to proceed with the case against Binance without Gambaryan in the dock. Both Gambaryan and Binance had denied all charges brought against them in separate proceedings.

Without offering details, EFCC lawyer Ekele Ihenacho disclosed that diplomatic arrangements had played a role in securing Gambaryan’s release. Gambaryan is a US citizen and former law enforcement officer, who was working as head of financial crimes compliance at Binance at the time of his arrest.