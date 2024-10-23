Microsoft names Republicans targeted by China-backed influence campaigns

Chinese government-linked influence operations have targeted a handful of Republican politicians up for reelection, including Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, and Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, Microsoft said Wednesday.

Chinese actors have also targeted Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is not up for reelection this cycle but has been a critic of Beijing, according to the new report. Rubio was also rumored as a potential vice presidential pick for Donald Trump before Ohio Sen. JD Vance was selected.

Chinese influence operations are focused on denigrating “down-ballot Republican candidates and members of Congress that advocate for anti-Chinese policies,” Clint Watts of the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center wrote in a blog post.

AD

US intelligence officials previously said that China is meddling in down-ballot races, without revealing which particular candidates Beijing is targeting. China has not appeared to develop a preference in the presidential race, US officials say.