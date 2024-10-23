Israel conflict deepens Iran economic woes

Israel’s imminent strike on Iran is exacerbating Tehran’s economic woes.

Iranian currency and stocks slid this week, while international airlines canceled flights, the Financial Times reported, as Israel gears up to retaliate against Iran’s missile attack earlier this month. On Tuesday, Al-Monitor reported that the US has vowed to lift arms shipment suspensions to Israel as a reward for not striking Iran’s oil facilities.

Tehran is set to increase defense spending, according to its new budget proposal, which ignores sectors “that many argue do not address the pressing needs of the population,” an anti-regime group wrote.



