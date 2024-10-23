Return of the Jedi

The $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing plan known as Jedi fell apart years ago, but the bitter battles between tech giants vying for the contract left lawsuits and allegations in their wakes, some of which are still swirling today.

In the latest example, a court deposition this summer that hasn’t been previously reported adds new details to Oracle’s efforts to discredit Amazon’s bid.

In 2018, when it appeared as if Amazon was going to win the entire Jedi contract, reporters said they had been given a “dossier” containing allegations that British investor André Pienaar and others had conspired to influence the Jedi contract in favor of Amazon through ties to a then-Defense Department adviser.

AD

The files contained accusations that Pienaar was deeply involved with Russian oligarchs, a familiar theme at the time, when another dossier about Donald Trump alleged Russia had compromised the sitting president.

News outlets reported that it couldn’t be determined who, exactly, had commissioned the Pienaar allegations. Oracle, which eventually lodged a formal complaint about the Pentagon’s handling of the contract with the Government Accountability Office and took the case to court, was the rumored source at the time. (The GAO and the court found no wrongdoing).

But in a deposition earlier this year in a federal court proceeding brought by Pienaar, who claims all of the allegations against him are fabricated, an attorney hired by Oracle said that damaging accusations against Pienaar indeed originated with the company founded by Larry Ellison.

AD

Pienaar told Semafor that the deposition gave him a “huge sense of relief that this has finally been admitted on the record in a form that is admissible evidence.”

He also said that he met with Oracle when the “dossier” was being sent around, but the company said it had no knowledge of the matter.

Reached for comment, Oracle Senior Vice President Kenneth Glueck said he’s never tried to hide the fact that the firm was building a case against Pienaar accusing the financier of dishonest business practices and having close ties to Russian oligarchs — allegations Pienaar denies. Glueck said he doesn’t believe that Pienaar ever met with anyone from Oracle.

AD

“We stand by every comma in everything we’ve ever said to law enforcement, lawmakers, and the media,” Glueck told Semafor.

He said he instructed his attorneys to make sure to put on the record that Oracle was the source of the allegations against Pienaar.