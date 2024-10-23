Cigarette sales rise in China

Cigarette sales in China are increasing, bucking a near-universal trend. There were 10% fewer cigarettes sold worldwide in 2021 than in 2007, despite the growth in the global population. But apart from a small dip between 2014 and 2016 when major Chinese cities introduced indoor smoking bans, sales in China have grown — the country represents about half of all cigarette sales.

The demand for “slim cigarettes” is partly behind the trend, Chinese news site Sixth Tone reported: They are often perceived as stylish and less harmful. The smaller, more quickly smoked cigarettes may explain why sales are up despite the adult smoking rate falling slightly.