Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

South Africa says land redistribution laws proving difficult in US tariffs talks

Oct 22, 2025, 8:51am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola.
South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images.

Trade talks between South Africa and the US have been hit by “sticking points” over “domestic issues,” Pretoria’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said.

Specifically, Washington — South Africa’s second-biggest trading partner — has put pressure on Pretoria to end Black Economic Empowerment laws aimed at redressing wealth imbalances caused by apartheid, slapping a 30% tariff on imports over laws that the Trump administration says unjustly discriminate against white South Africans.

Lamola said BEE, land redistribution laws, and the “false narrative” of a genocide had been raised in the latest trade talks. “We’ve insisted that this should be separated from the trade engagements,” he said on Tuesday at the FT Africa Summit in London.

Talks could get more, rather than less, complicated: On Monday, the second-biggest party in South Africa’s government — the pro-business Democratic Alliance — proposed a bill to replace BEE laws, which it says have become an excuse for state-sponsored corruption, a move that threatens to upend the shaky coalition.

Alexis Akwagyiram
AD