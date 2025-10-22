South Africa rebuffs US trade pressure

South Africa accused the US of politicizing trade talks, rebuffing Washington’s pressure to scrap Black empowerment laws the White House argues are unfair.

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said the Trump administration was trying to force “domestic” issues into trade talks, which South Africa had hoped would lead to a reduction of punishing tariffs Washington imposed in August.

The Trump administration has said Pretoria is subjecting its white population to a “genocide,” and relations are unlikely to improve with a domestic political fight brewing over repealing race-based government procurement rules.

Trump’s tariffs could cost Africa’s most industrialized economy as many as 100,000 jobs, with some fearing that the country could fall further into China’s sphere.