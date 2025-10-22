Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

South Africa plans to drop coal dependency by half over next decade

Oct 22, 2025, 9:11am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The retired coal-fired Komati Power Station.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africa said it was targeting coal dependency at 27% by 2039, down from 58% today.

The figure was announced by the country’s energy minister as part of broader plans to invest 2.23 trillion rand ($128 billion) in energy infrastructure by 2042.

Africa’s most industrialized economy also plans to spend more heavily on nuclear and gas — in line with a global trend toward more nuclear power. Pretoria wants the two energy sources to account for 16% of total generation capacity in the next 14 years compared to 3% at present.

South Africa was the world’s seventh-largest coal producer in 2023, according to the most recent International Energy Agency data, and relies heavily on the fuel for its electricity supply.

Preeti Jha
AD