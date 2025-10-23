Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Senators watch the weird New Hampshire Republican primary

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Oct 23, 2025, 4:46am EDT
Screenshot from John E. Sununu’s campaign launch video
Screenshot/John Sununu

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott is “all-in” for former Sen. John E. Sununu in New Hampshire.

But it’s a tough spot for some Republicans who served with his rival, former Sen. Scott Brown. It’s pretty rare to have two former senators running against each other in an open primary, and it’s a little awkward.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Semafor he’s talked to both Brown and Scott and he’s assessing “who’s in the best position to win” — and though “they’re both very talented guys,” he hinted it’s Sununu.

“The Sununu name in New Hampshire is something that’s, through the years, seen a lot of electoral success. So having him in the race is great,” Scott said. But, he added: “The next few days and next couple of weeks will be clarifying.”

