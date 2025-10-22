OpenAI launched a web browser yesterday and my biggest takeaway was how rapidly powerful the OpenAI brand has become. While we’ve known for some time that OpenAI was working on the product, it’s very late to the game. Still, because of the company’s massive consumer following, it has as good of a chance as any company (maybe even Google!) to win the AI browser battle.

AI-enabled browsers are in their infancy, and have a long way to go to become ubiquitous for internet users. They also suffer from some pretty significant security issues that need to be ironed out.

One phenomenon I noticed while using Perplexity’s Comet browser over the summer is what I call the “bad website paradox.” AI browsers work best on well-designed websites. But they’re more so put to the test on the very long tail of horrible websites. For instance, the Comet browser still gets completely stumped on the website Semafor uses for expenses and travel.

The promise of the AI-powered web browser is a tantalizing one: Imagine every annoying thing you do on the web is done for you. And it kind of works! I’ve seen the Comet browser do some incredible stuff. But on the most complex tasks, some little thing always goes wrong. In the end, it hasn’t really replaced any of the annoying time sucking daily tasks.

OpenAI’s latest announcement might be one workaround. Creators of websites can implement accessibility features that could help aid the AI models powering the browser. But then, it’s probably still the best websites that will take OpenAI’s advice.