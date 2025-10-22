New petition calls for ban on AI “superintelligence”

Hundreds of public figures across the ideological spectrum called for a ban on research that could lead to so-called “superintelligence,” a hypothetical stage of AI that outperforms the best human minds.

Prince Harry, rapper Will.i.am, and Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon were among those who signed the petition, which was organized by the Future of Life Institute. The same group circulated a widely publicized letter in March 2023 pushing for a six-month halt on AI training, a call that Silicon Valley did not heed.

Even as Trump embraces AI to troll opponents online, some of his ardent supporters on the far right, like Bannon, have signaled growing unease toward the tech.