Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Iran to roll out solar power projects nationwide

Oct 22, 2025, 6:49am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Solar panel in Iran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Iran is upping efforts to roll out solar power projects nationwide, the latest developing nation to turn to the sun in an effort to address power shortages and shore up energy security.

Renewable electricity has “evolved from a supportive policy to a strategic necessity,” an Iranian minister said in Tehran this week: The country’s solar capacity doubled this year, and officials want to increase it a further fourfold in three years. Other emerging markets are making even more aggressive progress: Pakistan has seen solar go from essentially nonexistent to accounting for nearly a fifth of all its power within a few years, while Africa overall saw a 60% increase of Chinese solar panel imports over the course of a year.

A chart showing Iran’s electricity generation from solar.
Tom Chivers
AD