Americans sour on Congress amid shutdown, poll finds

As the government shutdown drags on, Americans are turning more negative on Congress, according to new Gallup polling.

The share of US adults who approve of the job Congress is doing dropped by double-digits to 15% in October.

In what may be an ominous sign for the GOP, the share of Republicans who view Congress favorably dropped 21 points to just 33% in the poll conducted just after the shutdown began — a stark shift from a high of 63% earlier this year, after Republicans gained control of both chambers and the White House.

The share of independents who approve of Congress dropped nine points to 12%, while Democrats remain in the single digits.

Still, it’s possible the Republicans who’ve soured on the government will blame Democrats for the shutdown.