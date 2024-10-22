US officials brace for the possibility of election-related violence

US officials are voicing growing concern over the prospect of violence at next month’s presidential election.

The country is experiencing what Reuters described as the “biggest and most sustained increase in political violence since the 1970s,” with 51 incidents so far this year, ranging from assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump to brawls and property damage.

Several judges have, meanwhile, alerted that “the political climate is ripe” for a repeat of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, while the FBI has warned of a “dangerous increase in threats and violence” aimed at election workers.

In Arizona, election offices have added metal detectors, armed guards, and drone surveillance: “You’d have to be a psychopath to say you enjoy this,” one election official told The Wall Street Journal.