UK and Germany set to sign new defense agreement

The UK and Germany are signing a new security agreement Wednesday, in a move that could help pave the way for closer military ties between the European Union and London.

The deal is one of the most significant achievements so far of the recently-elected Labour government’s European “reset.”

The agreement “secures unprecedented levels of new cooperation with the German Armed Forces and industry,” UK Defense Secretary John Healey said in a statement.

AD

The deal will enable British and German troops to hold joint military exercises on NATO’s eastern flank, kickstart new weapons development, and bolster cooperation on delivering more equipment to Ukraine. The UK and Germany will also work together to protect critical underwater cables in the North Sea, and to improve Europe’s air defense systems.

“With projects across the air, land, sea, and cyber domains, we will jointly increase our defence capabilities, thereby strengthening the European pillar within NATO,” Healey’s German counterpart, Boris Pistorius said.

The Germany deal is seen in London as the “first steps” toward a security pact with the European Union, The Times reported. British officials have reportedly said they want to start those negotiations next spring, Meanwhile, the UK is also seeking closer cooperation with the EU on energy, health, and climate change.