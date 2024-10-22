US intelligence warns of foreign election interference ahead of Nov. 5

The US intelligence community has again expressed concern that foreign adversaries, including Russia and Iran, could potentially incite political violence around the Nov. 5 presidential election.

On Tuesday, the Office of Director of National Intelligence warned that Moscow had “created and amplified content alleging inappropriate activity” to malign Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz. Officials have warned that such foreign antagonists will likely also encourage violent protests following the election.

Meanwhile, China has also been implicated in disinformation efforts, although these efforts appear to be particularly targeting local and state ballots.