Israel targets Hezbollah’s finances as Blinken arrives in Middle East

Israel launched strikes it said targeted Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure to further kneecap the Lebanese group in its widening conflict.

This week, it carried out airstrikes in Lebanon against a bank that Israeli authorities allege helps finance Hezbollah, and later said an attack in Syria resulted in the death of one of the Iran-backed group’s top financiers.

Israeli officials also said Hezbollah was holding hundreds of millions of dollars in gold and cash below a hospital in southern Beirut, allegations the hospital’s director denied.

The strikes come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel with hopes of renewing ceasefire negotiations following the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week.