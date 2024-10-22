Fast-growing anime industry boosts Japan’s soft power

Anime is Japan’s next big export industry. Japanese animation and comics were already mainstream — Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise ever — but have expanded hugely. The market for anime doubled in the decade from 2012, to more than $20 billion, mainly driven by overseas sales. Franchises like One Piece and Dragon Ball are huge international brands and new Studio Ghibli releases, such as The Boy and the Heron, are global events.

Even in isolated North Korea, the image of Hello Kitty — whose owner Sanrio achieved record profits this year — has seemingly been reproduced on locally-made products, Japanese outlet The Asahi Shimbun reported.

With a rapidly expanding global audience, anime and Japanese media could boost the country’s flailing economy.