China and India strike border deal after four-year standoff

China and India reached a deal over their disputed Himalayan border to help defuse a four-year military standoff marked by violent skirmishes.

The pact between the world’s two most populous countries — in which both sides agreed to alternately patrol contested areas to ensure no border violations — came just ahead of the BRICS summit in Russia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the conference following the success of the border talks, Indian officials said.