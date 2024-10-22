BRICS summit brings Russia’s diplomatic heft into the spotlight

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the BRICS summit Tuesday, a meeting of mostly developing nations that reflects both Russia’s diplomatic heft as well as the limits of Putin’s power.

The summit includes the group’s original members — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — as well as recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, making it the largest international meeting inside Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Discussions at the summit are expected to focus on undermining the dominance of the US dollar in the global financial system, and leveraging what Russian analysts call the “world majority” to promote Moscow’s interests.

Yet, Putin’s power is finite: Moscow is increasingly deferential to Beijing on the world stage, and Putin has said he will not attend November’s G20 talks in Brazil, which are set to include China.