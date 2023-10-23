A global news nonprofit wooed top foundations with exaggerated reach

Global Press Journal is, to read its marketing materials, among the most widely read publications in the United States. According to a 2021 survey conducted for the Global Press Institute, the nonprofit that operates it, Global Press Journal was the international news source of choice of 8% of Americans who regularly read international news, on par with The Guardian and The Economist. The nonprofit’s profile on one donor’s website until recently credited the outlet with 20 million monthly readers, and in a 2022 presentation to its board obtained by Semafor, Global Press said it had 98 million monthly readers.

Global Press has an irresistibly compelling mission: replacing the “parachute” journalism of Western foreign correspondents with the authentic voices of local women from Mongolia to Zimbabwe, writing about their own countries. It grew out of its founder Cristi Hegranes’ revelation, while on a five-week trip to Nepal as a journalism student 20 years ago, that local women knew more than she did.

The organization’s big numbers and its anticolonial mission have helped the group find favor among the nonprofit foundations increasingly financing and shaping global journalism: It brought in more than $5 million in 2021, the last year data is available, and boasts blue chip supporters including the MacArthur Foundation, the Ford Foundation and Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective.

But the audience numbers, according to internal figures shared with Semafor, bear little relationship to reality. The largest numbers were compiled by adding together the overall traffic of all partners who republished Global Press content, rather than just the traffic to Global Press’s specific stories. These stats were publicized over the objections of the group’s own head of analytics, two former employees said. They gave Global Press credit for the total audiences of sites ranging from Quartz Africa to PBS NewsHour. The survey, Hegranes said, actually drew from a pool in part of subscribers to Global Press Journal’s email.

Global Press last fall announced a new approach to data and recast its figures to distinguish between its partners’ reach and its own, which it now says is about 100 times smaller than previously claimed.

But the exaggerated numbers are also part of a wider internal debate about the group’s mission and culture that surfaced in complaints from former editors.

“Global Press sells itself as the solution to multiple systemic challenges in journalism, women’s rights, even world peace. But if you look closely, you can see that it’s a mirage,” said Nicole Neroulias Gupte, who was at Global Press as a contract editor in India from April of 2021 to December of 2022. She and a former colleague, Edwin Okong’o, wrote a letter to the group’s board this March accusing it of “deceiving funders, partners, and its own employees and Board about its size, scope, ethos, and operations.”

Global Press’s board responded by commissioning an internal investigation, which it says debunked the claims but which it declined to share, and then sending Gupte and Okong’o cease-and-desist letters. Hegranes described the former editors’ criticism as “harassment” and said it began after she didn’t renew their contracts. (Gupte said she’d quit before her contract wasn’t renewed, and provided correspondence that supported that.)

“So many editors left other jobs because the metrics Cristi presented about the organization’s impact were impressive,” Okong’o said in a message. “Those like us who didn’t catch on stayed. When we became aware and raised concern, Cristi retaliated against us.”

Hegranes suggested that Gupte and Okong’o were specifically hostile to the organization and pointed to angry social media posts. But 12 other former Global Press workers, including headquarters staff, contract editors, and journalists working outside the United States, echoed Gupte’s and Okong’o’s questions about the group’s mission and its culture in interviews with Semafor. Three said they’d faced specific pressure to exaggerate its reach in marketing materials. Several others said that contract editors and a network of fact-checkers and translators play an unusually large role in writing the high-polish English-language journalism that is the organization’s calling card.

“There was a lot of pressure on editors to basically write the stories. You were just kind of the ghostwriter,” said one former editor.

“At the end of the day your voice as a reporter is lost — it’s not your story anymore,” a former Global Press journalist from outside North America told me.