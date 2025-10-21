US Army turns to private equity for infrastructure funding

The US Army has turned to private equity to fund an infrastructure overhaul. Two top White House officials met Wall Street investors last week, part of a Trump administration effort to enlist the $13 trillion private capital industry into public financing.

The army secretary told the Financial Times that he wanted $150 billion in capital expenditure over the next decade, but only had a budget of $15 billion, so needed outside investment. Military spending is growing across the West, and private firms are benefiting. The EU spent a record $402 billion on defense last year, up 19% year-on-year, and the figure is expected to rise, Defense News reported. One military-focused index has seen its value double in the last 12 months.