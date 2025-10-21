Events Email Briefings
UK-China spy row casts shadow over planned mega-embassy

Oct 21, 2025, 7:10am EDT
Pro-democracy demonstrators at China’s embassy in London.
John Sibley/Reuters

A spying row is complicating the UK government’s already vexing decision to allow construction of an enormous new Chinese embassy in London.

Critics fear the proposed building could be a surveillance threat, given its location near the UK’s financial centers. The British government is accused of being soft on Beijing: It refused to provide evidence in an espionage case in which two men allegedly working for China were accused of spying on lawmakers, and kept China off a list of potential threats to national security.

A decision to approve construction of the 215,000-square-foot embassy site that was due today has been delayed, sparking anger from Beijing, which said the UK would “bear all consequences” if permission was refused.

A chart showing the UK’s imports from and exports to China.
Tom Chivers
